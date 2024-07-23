Bhavika Sharma And Hitesh Bharadwaj’s Off-Screen Bond: A Delight For Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fans

StarPlus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been making headlines for topping the TRP chart. This makes it evident that fans are loving the on-screen fights and chemistry between Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj, who portray the characters Savi Bhosle and Rajat Thakkar, respectively. And we have a surprise for ‘Saraj’ (Savi + Rajat) fans with their unmissable off-screen chemistry. Let’s have a look below.

Bhavika Sharma And Hitesh Bharadwaj’s Off-screen Bond

The lead actor, Hitesh, shared an adorable video on his Instagram story showcasing his off-screen bond with Bhavika. In the video, the on-screen rivals indulge in fun banter sitting on stairs. The visuals suggest they are talking about a funny topic as they burst out laughing. Their fun time together highlights their chemistry behind the scenes. Undeniably, it is a delight for SARAJ fans.

View Instagram Post 1: Bhavika Sharma And Hitesh Bharadwaj's Off-Screen Bond: A Delight For Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fans

But wait, that’s not all! Bhavik treated her fans with a glimpse of her quirkiness in mirror selfies. The actress shared a couple of stories, flaunting her quirky mood, from smiling and shying to getting tired and taking selfies. In the mirror collage selfie, the actress wrote, “Have a good day (with a pink flower). The actress is ruling over hearts with a no-makeup look and cute expressions. Bhavika’s social media dump often keeps her in top buzz, and we appreciate her sharing insights from her personal and professional life.