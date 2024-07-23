StarPlus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been making headlines for topping the TRP chart. This makes it evident that fans are loving the on-screen fights and chemistry between Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj, who portray the characters Savi Bhosle and Rajat Thakkar, respectively. And we have a surprise for ‘Saraj’ (Savi + Rajat) fans with their unmissable off-screen chemistry. Let’s have a look below.
Bhavika Sharma And Hitesh Bharadwaj’s Off-screen Bond
The lead actor, Hitesh, shared an adorable video on his Instagram story showcasing his off-screen bond with Bhavika. In the video, the on-screen rivals indulge in fun banter sitting on stairs. The visuals suggest they are talking about a funny topic as they burst out laughing. Their fun time together highlights their chemistry behind the scenes. Undeniably, it is a delight for SARAJ fans.
View Instagram Post 1: Bhavika Sharma And Hitesh Bharadwaj's Off-Screen Bond: A Delight For Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fans
But wait, that’s not all! Bhavik treated her fans with a glimpse of her quirkiness in mirror selfies. The actress shared a couple of stories, flaunting her quirky mood, from smiling and shying to getting tired and taking selfies. In the mirror collage selfie, the actress wrote, “Have a good day (with a pink flower). The actress is ruling over hearts with a no-makeup look and cute expressions. Bhavika’s social media dump often keeps her in top buzz, and we appreciate her sharing insights from her personal and professional life.