ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

'Bigg Boss' fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares snaps from father's second marriage, internet loves it

Sumbul Touqueer Khan is one of the finest and most loved divas in the country and we love her. Right now, its time for us to check out the latest that’s happening at her end and we bet you will love all of it. Come check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
20 Jun,2023 17:43:45
'Bigg Boss' fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares snaps from father's second marriage, internet loves it

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most admired and loved personalities in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva has been a part of the Hindi TV industry for quite many years now and well, we have truly loved her vibrant presence everywhere and for real. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, no wonder, come what may, anything and everything that she shares from her end manages to go viral in quite literally no time and for real. Sumbul is loved immensely by the TV audience for her good quality work in the Star Plus show Imlie and well, not just that, she was also at her very best in Bigg Boss 16 reality show.

Let’s check out this sweet and adorable moment from Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s end on Instagram:

Whenever Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares important updates on her social media handle to woo and charm her fans, internet loves it for real. This time, the gorgeous actress has shared some amazing photos from the marriage ceremony of her father and well, congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the actress. Check out the snaps below –

'Bigg Boss' fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares snaps from father's second marriage, internet loves it 817704

'Bigg Boss' fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares snaps from father's second marriage, internet loves it 817705

'Bigg Boss' fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares snaps from father's second marriage, internet loves it 817707

'Bigg Boss' fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares snaps from father's second marriage, internet loves it 817708

'Bigg Boss' fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares snaps from father's second marriage, internet loves it 817709

'Bigg Boss' fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares snaps from father's second marriage, internet loves it 817710

'Bigg Boss' fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares snaps from father's second marriage, internet loves it 817711

Well, absolutely beautiful and supremely amazing for real, right folks? Brilliant and outstanding as a feeling and emotion, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sumbul Touqeer Khan and her self-pampering lifestyle
Sumbul Touqeer Khan and her self-pampering lifestyle
Bigg Boss Divas: Learn special eyeliner magic from Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Bigg Boss Divas: Learn special eyeliner magic from Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Bigg Boss Babes: What’s cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s end?
Bigg Boss Babes: What’s cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s end?
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik gives sneak-peek inside her bag, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows us her beautiful house
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik gives sneak-peek inside her bag, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows us her beautiful house
‘Bigg Boss’ babes Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan master art of ‘black magic’
‘Bigg Boss’ babes Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan master art of ‘black magic’
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik remembers Rajpal Yadav, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, “I’ll always love you…”
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik remembers Rajpal Yadav, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, “I’ll always love you…”
Latest Stories
Nakul Mehta’s Connection With Theatre
Nakul Mehta’s Connection With Theatre
Playing a romantic in Shiv Shakti – Tyaag Taandav is the biggest challenge: Meer Ali
Playing a romantic in Shiv Shakti – Tyaag Taandav is the biggest challenge: Meer Ali
Dahaad’s success plays a significant role in today’s entertainment scenario: Manjiri Pupala
Dahaad’s success plays a significant role in today’s entertainment scenario: Manjiri Pupala
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan decides to work
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan decides to work
Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal are super happy, what’s the secret?
Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal are super happy, what’s the secret?
All About Shraddha Arya’s Girls’ Vacation Vibes, Check Out
All About Shraddha Arya’s Girls’ Vacation Vibes, Check Out
Read Latest News