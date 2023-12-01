Boys Night Out! Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat and YouTuber Be YouNick caught candid [Photos]

Popular actor Paras Kalnawat and well-known YouTuber Be YouNick were recently spotted partying together at a vibrant club, and the pictures shared by Paras on his Instagram handle added a dash of glamour to the night. Paras, recognized for his roles in “Anupamaa” and “Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa,” showcased the lively celebration with a series of stunning photos featuring him and his friends, including Be YouNick. The duo exuded a casual yet stylish vibe, radiating smiles and positive energy.

In the snapshots, Paras Kalnawat flaunted a chic ensemble, sporting a stylish black t-shirt complemented by a sequinned silver jacket. His distinctive black spectacles and messy hairdo added a touch of coolness to the overall look, capturing attention at the lively event. On the other hand, Be YouNick showcased his party style in a fashionable floral white shirt, perfectly paired with a well-groomed beard and a sleek, gelled hairdo.

Paras Kalnawat’s journey from the popular TV show “Anupamaa” to his participation in “Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa” has garnered him a significant fan following. Meanwhile, Be YouNick, recognized for his entertaining and humorous content on YouTube, has also gained widespread popularity. The duo’s collaboration at the party not only created a buzz among fans but also highlighted their shared moments of fun and camaraderie.

When it comes to party wear fashion for men, Paras and Be YouNick set an example with their effortlessly stylish looks. Paras’ combination of a black t-shirt and sequinned jacket showcased a blend of casual and glamorous elements, while Be YouNick’s choice of a floral white shirt reflected a trendy outlook. The snapshots from their night out serve as inspiration for those looking to strike the perfect balance between comfort and style in their party wardrobe.