BTS Video: Kundali Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat And Adrija Roy Go Crazy Dancing With Co-stars

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to captivate audiences with the gripping storyline. The show recently completed seven years of release and is still strong on the TRP chart. And if you wonder what the reason for the show’s success is, it is because of the cast and the storyline. Currently, the show features Paras Kalnawat (Rajveer), Adrija Roy (Palki), and Baseer Ali (Shaurya in the lead alongside Shraddha Arya (Preeta) and Shakti Anand (Karan). Also, the cast keeps the show buzzing by sharing fun behind-the-scenes moments, entertaining fans with real-life fun and energy. Yet again, the lead actor Paras shared a video showcasing the cast’s impromptu dance.

Taking it to his Instagram, Paras shared a video in his story where the cast members unveil their fun side dancing together. With the visuals, it seems the glimpse of some function as all the actors dressed beautifully, hinting at new drama and twists awaiting fans. In the video, all the ladies look gorgeous, wearing hot pink traditional attires, while the gents keep it classy and have creamy pastel kurtas and pajamas. Standing in a queue, the Kundali Bhagya cast, including lead Paras Kalnawat and Adrija Roy, dance their heart out with co-stars Shakti Anand, Mrinal Navell, Naveen Saini, Neelam Mehra, Akanksha Juneja, Ashish Trivedi, Twinkle Vasishta Tuli and others. The cast recreated the scene from Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song Om Shanti Om from the film ‘Om Shanti Om,’ featuring Deepika Padukone.