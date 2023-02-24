Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle to share a video from the sets of Kundali Bhagya. The show Kundali Bhagya is one of the highest rating serials on the charts, featuring Shraddha Arya in the leading role. The show also has some of other amazing actors from the industry, who make the show a one-of-a-kind family drama daily soap. Owing to that, the actors often take it to their personal Instagram handles to share videos from the show itself, to treat fans with some random insights from the sets.

Coming to Shraddha Arya’s latest Instagram video straight from the sets of Kundali Bhagya, we can see her wearing a beautiful red saree standing right beside Anjoom Fakih. The latter looked stunning in her beautiful orange floral palazzo suit. Arya can be seen tying down Anjoom’s hand asking her to be nice in front of her in-laws and not be ‘bitchy’ nice. However, Anjoom Fakih giving a demo that how she is nice, she says, “you’re tying my hand now but that’s fine” leaving Shraddha Arya with a facepalm.

Sharing the video, Shraddha Arya wrote, “Me To My Sister In Front Of My In-Laws 😂🤦🏻‍♀️

#PreetaSrishti #KundaliBhagya #EverydayScene”

Here take a look-

Shraddha Arya was earlier with her husband in Kerala. The actress had the privilege to visit a warship there. For the unversed, Shraddha’s husband is a commander navy, Rahul Nagal. The two dated for a year and decided to tie the knot in 2021, November, however, as per reports, it was an arranged marriage.