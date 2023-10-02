Check Out: Shraddha Arya Gets Candid With Husband Rahul Nagal, Teaches Him To Pose

Television | Celebrities

Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle and shared photos from her date night with her husband, Rahul Nagal. She also teaches him how to pose. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Oct,2023 07:30:34
  • Highlights
  • Shraddha Arya gets candid with husband Rahul Nagal.
  • Shraddha teaches Rahul Nagal how to pose.
  • Shraddha and Rahul look stunning on their dinner date.

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal are one of the most adorable couples in the town. This actress-officer duo always amazes us with their personal life insights. The actress gets very little time to spend with her husband as he has to serve his duty. But whenever she gets time, Shraddha spends beautiful time with her hubby. Not only that, she shares a glimpse with her fans. Yet again, she shares photos with her husband, and it’s all fun and adorable.

Shraddha Arya’s Candid Moments With Husband

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha Arya treats her fans a sneak peek into her sparkling dinner date. Shraddha and Rahul pose for photos in the images, getting candid at the moment. This duo looks so gorgeous together that we can’t get enough of them.

While in the caption, Shraddha reveals that she taught her husband how to pose; these photos are examples. “After sternly telling him to pose nicely with me, these are some of the best shots I could get with him. #JustCantPose Properly #FunnyNotFunny #HubBub.”

Shraddha opts for a teal blue high-neck mini dress for the dinner date. Her simple makeup and accessories complete her look. With the stunning heels, she elevates her style. In contrast, Rahul looks dashing in a blue shirt and black denim jeans. The black shoes uplift his look.

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

