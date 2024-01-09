Couple Goals: Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal caught candid in latest photos

Hold onto your heartstrings because Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal are back, giving us major couple goals with their latest candid photos! The duo knows how to sprinkle some romance and style on our social media feeds. Let’s dive into the cuteness overload!

Titanic Vibes: Shraddha and Rahul Strike a Pose!

In this latest photo extravaganza, Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal are not just a couple; they’re relationship goals personified! The duo strikes some romantic Titanic poses that could make Jack and Rose take notes. Dressed to impress, they redefine couple elegance with every click.

Solo Slay: Shraddha Shines in Floral Jumpsuit!

But wait, there’s more! Shraddha Arya also decided to bless our feeds with some solo shots, and oh boy, does she slay! Wearing a floral jumpsuit that screams spring vibes, she effortlessly steals the spotlight. And guess what? These stunning solo shots were clicked by none other than her talented hubby, Rahul Nagal.

Check out photos:

Shraddha spills the beans on the photo credits, revealing that the man behind the lens is none other than Rahul Nagal himself. Talk about couple goals – he’s not just a partner; he’s also the official photographer, capturing moments that are both stylish and sweet.

In a heartwarming caption, Shraddha Arya shares the story behind the pictures. “Pictures by him between pictures with him,” she writes, adding the hashtags #HerandHim and #HubbyPhotographySkills. It’s like a sneak peek into their love story, beautifully documented in snapshots.