Curl your casual cute look in simple top and jeans like Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma and Ayesha Singh

If you've ever wondered how to effortlessly curl your casual cuteness in a simple top and jeans ensemble, look no further than the style musings of Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, and Ayesha Singh. Scroll below as we decode their looks

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Sep,2023 15:00:38
If you’ve ever wondered how to effortlessly curl your casual cuteness in a simple top and jeans ensemble, look no further than the style musings of Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, and Ayesha Singh. These three fashion-savvy divas have mastered the art of infusing charm and chic into the most straightforward of outfits. With a dash of charisma and a sprinkle of sartorial magic, they turn everyday basics into fashion vogue sensations. Get ready to unlock the secrets of their sartorial spell, as we delve into the world of their casual yet cute fashion that’s poised to make your wardrobe swoon!

Rashami Desai’s polka dot perfection

Rashami Desai knows how to turn heads effortlessly, and her orange polka dot crop top is proof of that! She’s all about mixing comfort with style, as she tops off her look with a stylish denim jacket, giving her ensemble that fashionable edge. High-waisted denim jeans are the perfect choice to complement the crop top, emphasizing her silhouette. To add a touch of sophistication, Rashami opts for a sleek braided hairstyle and struts confidently in a pair of white wedge heels. Keeping it simple yet elegant, she rounds off the look with minimal makeup and a pair of hoop earrings. Rashami Desai’s fashion game is as charming as it gets!

Ayesha Singh’s casual coolness

Ayesha Singh exudes casual coolness effortlessly in her stylish blue casual top. With a knack for keeping things laid-back and trendy, she pairs it flawlessly with a stunning pair of denim jeans. The actress takes a minimalist approach to footwear with a pair of classic white Nike shoes, emphasizing comfort without compromising style. Ayesha’s confidence shines through as she confidently ditches heavy makeup, proving that sometimes less is more in the world of fashion. Her easy-breezy look is an ode to simplicity and elegance.

Nia Sharma’s bossy black ensemble

Nia Sharma redefines bossy chic in her black crop top and baggy jeans combo. This diva knows how to make a statement, and her outfit choice does just that. The black crop top accentuates her curves, while the baggy black jeans add a touch of nonchalant elegance. Nia’s long wavy hair cascades down, adding a touch of drama to her look. Bold black sunglasses and a nude makeup look complete the ensemble, giving her an air of mystery and sophistication. With Nia Sharma, it’s all about embracing the power of black with a dash of glam.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

