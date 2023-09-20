Television | Celebrities

Men’s fashion has always been a realm of uncharted territory, but with the likes of Karan Kundrra, Siddharth Nigam, and Sumedh Mudgalkar gracing our screens, it’s safe to say that the code has been cracked! These television stars are not just actors; they’re trendsetters, and they’re doing it in style.

Karan Kundrra: Hot in black

Let’s start with Karan Kundrra, the suave gentleman who effortlessly rocks an all-black blazer suit. But wait, there’s a twist – his blazer comes with a subtle hint of glitters that add a touch of glam to the classic look. Karan completes this dashing ensemble with a perfectly gelled hairdo and just the right amount of stubble, exuding charm and confidence.

Siddharth Nigam: A casual twist

Siddharth Nigam, on the other hand, dares to be different with his daring choice of colors. He struts his stuff in a stylish purple formal shirt, paired elegantly with crisp white trousers. But what sets him apart is his devil-may-care attitude, as reflected in his messy yet perfectly on-point hairstyle and white sneakers. Siddharth effortlessly bridges the gap between casual and formal.

Sumedh Mudgalkar: Personifying formal

And then there’s Sumedh Mudgalkar, who embodies sophistication in his all-grey blazer suit. He knows that when it comes to formal wear, details matter. He pairs his ensemble with sleek, formal black shoes and tops it off with a sleek, pulled-back ponytail. Sumedh’s look is a testament to how classic style can be reinvented with a touch of contemporary flair.

These men aren’t just wearing clothes; they’re sending a message. They’re showing us that formal wear doesn’t have to be boring. It can be an expression of personality and a celebration of individuality. Whether it’s glitzy, colorful, or impeccably tailored, men’s fashion is undergoing a revolution, thanks to these TV stars who are boldly rewriting the fashion code. So, gentlemen, take notes and don’t be afraid to experiment – because fashion is all about having fun!