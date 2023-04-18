Ada Khan, the talented beauty, who has worked in TV shows such as Madhubala and Naagin, is currently leaving no stone unturned with her negative portrayal of Ageel in Sony SAB’s Baalveer 3. The actress revealed how blessed she feels to be a part of the show.

She said: “Baalveer is a huge franchise. It has been a fabulous experience so far. As soon as I learnt about my character, I was surprised. It is one of the most challenging and darkest characters. My character is made up of fire, so her name is Ageel. She is ruthless. Her look is very grand. I am thankful to the makers for giving me this opportunity.”

When asked about her magnificent look, she added, “It takes me 2 hours to get ready for my look. I wear a 25kg costume for the role and perform stunts on a harness wearing them. So it is physically very challenging. I have to be physically fit for my character. Hence, post-shoot, I work out and participate in some activities to be physically fit. Having said that, Action scenes are the fun part of a fantasy show.”

Elaborating more about her bond with lead actor Dev Joshi, she mentioned, “Dev and I are Tom and Jerry of our set. Dev is a very nice boy. Since he has amazing experience working in the Baalveer franchise, he helps me a lot while performing sequences.”

