Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya, the two popular stars from the industry, who were known for their leads in the show Kundali Bhagya have now shared some moments to not miss for their fans on Instagram.

The stars are undoubtedly ardent social media users, and here again, their engaging content is putting up awing moments for us to take a look at.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

The stunner who is all set to become a father very soon is busy with his upcoming onscreen project too with Surbhi Chandna. Sherdill Shergil it is! What’s more, the actor is also making sure to keep us hooked and entertained with his fashion folios online and here he has got the formal fashion right on point.

In the pictures, that he shared on his social media handle, we could spot the actor in a sheer green pantsuit that he teamed with checkered grey trench coat, gelled hair and beardo look.

Shraddha Arya

Known for her role, Preeta Arora from the show has now shared a candid video on her Instagram stories, as she took a fun ride in her car.

As she shared the video, she could be seen vibing to Sawan Mein Lag Gai Aag, as she enjoys the cool rainy weather. Check out-