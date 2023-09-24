Television | Celebrities

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan and Parth Samthaan show the best baggy jeans to add to your closet [Photos]

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan, and Parth Samthaan in these roomy and relaxed denim bottoms are making a triumphant return to the spotlight. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Sep,2023 11:30:53
Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan and Parth Samthaan show the best baggy jeans to add to your closet [Photos] 854812

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, trends have a remarkable way of making a comeback, and baggy jeans are no exception. Thanks to style influencers like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan, and Parth Samthaan, these roomy and relaxed denim bottoms are making a triumphant return to the spotlight. Baggy jeans, once synonymous with the ’90s grunge era, have now been reimagined and revitalized, offering a fresh take on casual-chic dressing.

How baggy jeans came to the trend track

Baggy jeans have a rich fashion history that dates back to the rebellious subcultures of the ’90s. Originating as a countercultural response to the form-fitting jeans of the previous decades, baggy jeans were embraced by the hip-hop and skateboarding scenes. They were a symbol of non-conformity, offering comfort and ample room for movement. Fast forward to today, and baggy jeans have transcended their underground origins to become a versatile staple in contemporary fashion.

Dheeraj Dhoopar: A Vision of Casual-Chic

Dheeraj Dhoopar, renowned for his charismatic style, has become a frontrunner in embracing the baggy jeans trend. He effortlessly combines comfort and trendiness by pairing his baggy jeans with a casual mint green shirt. The balance he strikes between roomy denim and a snug top not only adds an element of relaxed charm but also showcases the versatility of these jeans. Completing the look with chunky sneakers, Dheeraj exemplifies the fusion of comfort and fashion, making his baggy jeans ensemble a style to reckon with.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan and Parth Samthaan show the best baggy jeans to add to your closet [Photos] 854809

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan and Parth Samthaan show the best baggy jeans to add to your closet [Photos] 854810

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan and Parth Samthaan show the best baggy jeans to add to your closet [Photos] 854811

Mohsin Khan: Monochromatic Coolness

Mohsin Khan brings a floral twist to the baggy jeans trend, displaying an air of effortless coolness. He elevates his baggy jeans by pairing them with an oversized floral striped shirt, creating a sleek and streamlined silhouette. This ensemble not only exudes comfort but also demonstrates a keen eye for coordinating a cohesive look. High-top sneakers seal the deal, making Mohsin’s baggy jeans outfit a perfect choice for those seeking a laid-back yet fashion-forward aesthetic.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan and Parth Samthaan show the best baggy jeans to add to your closet [Photos] 854808

Parth Samthaan: A Touch of Sophistication

Parth Samthaan showcases the adaptability of baggy jeans by infusing a touch of sophistication into his ensemble. He effortlessly bridges the gap between casual and formal by teaming his baggy jeans with a tailored blazer and sophisticated loafers. This pairing not only demonstrates the versatility of these denim bottoms but also highlights their potential to transition seamlessly from relaxed occasions to more refined events. Parth’s baggy jeans look is true to the timeless appeal and adaptability of this revived trend.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan and Parth Samthaan show the best baggy jeans to add to your closet [Photos] 854807

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan and Parth Samthaan show the best baggy jeans to add to your closet [Photos] 854806

In the hands of these three style icons—Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan, and Parth Samthaan—baggy jeans have transformed from a ’90s grunge statement into a contemporary fashion staple. Each actor’s unique approach to styling these denim bottoms showcases their versatility, making baggy jeans a must-have addition to any fashion-forward wardrobe. Whether you’re drawn to casual-chic, monochromatic coolness, or a touch of sophistication, baggy jeans offer endless possibilities for creating stylish and comfortable outfits that reflect your personal fashion sensibilities.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Parth Samthaan sets Europe ablaze in his preppy printed white casual suit, Netizens say ‘stop editing so much…’ 854644
Parth Samthaan sets Europe ablaze in his preppy printed white casual suit, Netizens say ‘stop editing so much…’
Paras Kalnawat In Kurta Pajama Or Dheeraj Dhoopar In Black Suit: Who Is Your Inspiration For Festive Ocassion? 853980
Paras Kalnawat In Kurta Pajama Or Dheeraj Dhoopar In Black Suit: Who Is Your Inspiration For Festive Ocassion?
Beard Styles For Men: Learn basics from Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gaurav Khanna and Karan Kundrra 853732
Beard Styles For Men: Learn basics from Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gaurav Khanna and Karan Kundrra
Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan, Harshad Chopda and Barun Sobti’s goal-worthy formal outfits for men 852911
Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan, Harshad Chopda and Barun Sobti’s goal-worthy formal outfits for men
Fitness Inspirations! A look into workout regimen of Sumedh Mudgalkar, Parth Samthaan and Harshad Chopda 851999
Fitness Inspirations! A look into workout regimen of Sumedh Mudgalkar, Parth Samthaan and Harshad Chopda
Barun Sobti, Harshad Chopda And Mohsin Khan: Who Do You Think Carries Off The Co-Ord Set Style Well? 850831
Barun Sobti, Harshad Chopda And Mohsin Khan: Who Do You Think Carries Off The Co-Ord Set Style Well?

Latest Stories

Get the daring deep plunge design to your lehenga blouse like Esha Gupta [Photos] 854955
Get the daring deep plunge design to your lehenga blouse like Esha Gupta [Photos]
As a daughter, I have always felt very empowered and privileged: Simple Kaul 854253
As a daughter, I have always felt very empowered and privileged: Simple Kaul
Palak Tiwari shares heartwarming moments with her family on Ganesh Chaturthi 854696
Palak Tiwari shares heartwarming moments with her family on Ganesh Chaturthi
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi to start a new life together 854670
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi to start a new life together
Pooja Hegde visits Kartik Aaryan’s home for Ganpati darshan 854741
Pooja Hegde visits Kartik Aaryan’s home for Ganpati darshan
Pranita Subhash shines in a glamorous beige party wear gown 854765
Pranita Subhash shines in a glamorous beige party wear gown
Read Latest News