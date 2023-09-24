Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan and Parth Samthaan show the best baggy jeans to add to your closet [Photos]

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, trends have a remarkable way of making a comeback, and baggy jeans are no exception. Thanks to style influencers like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan, and Parth Samthaan, these roomy and relaxed denim bottoms are making a triumphant return to the spotlight. Baggy jeans, once synonymous with the ’90s grunge era, have now been reimagined and revitalized, offering a fresh take on casual-chic dressing.

How baggy jeans came to the trend track

Baggy jeans have a rich fashion history that dates back to the rebellious subcultures of the ’90s. Originating as a countercultural response to the form-fitting jeans of the previous decades, baggy jeans were embraced by the hip-hop and skateboarding scenes. They were a symbol of non-conformity, offering comfort and ample room for movement. Fast forward to today, and baggy jeans have transcended their underground origins to become a versatile staple in contemporary fashion.

Dheeraj Dhoopar: A Vision of Casual-Chic

Dheeraj Dhoopar, renowned for his charismatic style, has become a frontrunner in embracing the baggy jeans trend. He effortlessly combines comfort and trendiness by pairing his baggy jeans with a casual mint green shirt. The balance he strikes between roomy denim and a snug top not only adds an element of relaxed charm but also showcases the versatility of these jeans. Completing the look with chunky sneakers, Dheeraj exemplifies the fusion of comfort and fashion, making his baggy jeans ensemble a style to reckon with.

Mohsin Khan: Monochromatic Coolness

Mohsin Khan brings a floral twist to the baggy jeans trend, displaying an air of effortless coolness. He elevates his baggy jeans by pairing them with an oversized floral striped shirt, creating a sleek and streamlined silhouette. This ensemble not only exudes comfort but also demonstrates a keen eye for coordinating a cohesive look. High-top sneakers seal the deal, making Mohsin’s baggy jeans outfit a perfect choice for those seeking a laid-back yet fashion-forward aesthetic.

Parth Samthaan: A Touch of Sophistication

Parth Samthaan showcases the adaptability of baggy jeans by infusing a touch of sophistication into his ensemble. He effortlessly bridges the gap between casual and formal by teaming his baggy jeans with a tailored blazer and sophisticated loafers. This pairing not only demonstrates the versatility of these denim bottoms but also highlights their potential to transition seamlessly from relaxed occasions to more refined events. Parth’s baggy jeans look is true to the timeless appeal and adaptability of this revived trend.

In the hands of these three style icons—Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan, and Parth Samthaan—baggy jeans have transformed from a ’90s grunge statement into a contemporary fashion staple. Each actor’s unique approach to styling these denim bottoms showcases their versatility, making baggy jeans a must-have addition to any fashion-forward wardrobe. Whether you’re drawn to casual-chic, monochromatic coolness, or a touch of sophistication, baggy jeans offer endless possibilities for creating stylish and comfortable outfits that reflect your personal fashion sensibilities.