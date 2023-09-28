Divyanka Tripathi, Rubina Dilaik and Shraddha Arya go big with blouse sleeve designs [Photos]

Television | Celebrities

Divyanka Tripathi, Rubina Dilaik, and Shraddha Arya—have taken the traditional saree to new heights, captivating the hearts of fashion enthusiasts everywhere.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 Sep,2023
In the ever-evolving world of fashion, the saree remains a timeless symbol of elegance and grace. Recently, three television stars—Divyanka Tripathi, Rubina Dilaik, and Shraddha Arya—have taken the traditional saree to new heights, captivating the hearts of fashion enthusiasts everywhere. What sets these stunning looks apart are the unique blouse sleeve designs that add a touch of glamour and individuality to their ensembles. Join us as we delve into the world of fashion and explore how you can recreate these iconic looks with your own twist, ensuring that you’re ready to dazzle at any occasion.

Dazzling Divyanka: The backless beauty

In the spotlight, Divyanka Tripathi shines like a star in her beautiful blue saree, a true embodiment of elegance and grace. The saree itself is a masterpiece, adorned with intricate silver zari embroidery that glistens with every step. But what makes this look truly enchanting is her heavily embellished, stylish backless blouse. Divyanka effortlessly combines tradition and modernity, creating a captivating allure. Her casual hairbun and minimal makeup add a touch of simplicity to the overall glam, while matching diamond accessories elevate the look to sheer perfection.

Recreate the Look: To put your own spin on Divyanka’s style, choose a saree with similar embroidery in a color that suits your personality. Opt for a backless blouse that exudes confidence. This look is ideal for an upscale evening event, a cocktail party, or even a grand wedding reception where you want to stand out as the epitome of timeless beauty.

Rubina’s Radiance: The peachy princess

Rubina Dilaik effortlessly steals the show in her peach embellished sheer saree, radiating charm that’s impossible to ignore. The saree’s delicate embellishments create an aura of elegance, perfectly complemented by the deep plunging neck of her stylish blouse choli. Her long wavy hair, sleek eyebrows, peach eyeshadow, and pink lips complete this mesmerizing look, making her the ultimate peachy princess.

Recreate the Look: To embrace Rubina’s charm with a unique twist, choose a sheer saree with subtle embellishments in a colour that resonates with your personality. Experiment with different necklines to create your own signature style. This look is perfect for a glamorous evening soiree, a sangeet ceremony, or any event where you want to channel your inner diva.

Shraddha’s Ethereal Elegance: The sky-blue dream

Shraddha Arya graces the fashion scene with her sky-blue embellished tulle saree, evoking dreams of a starry night. The saree’s intricate details are a testament to her impeccable taste. Paired with a deep scooped neck full-sleeved blouse, Shraddha strikes the perfect balance between classic and contemporary. Her wavy long hair and minimal makeup create an aura of ethereal beauty that is simply breathtaking.

Recreate the look: To capture Shraddha’s ethereal elegance while adding your own personal touch, select a tulle saree with intricate embellishments in a soft hue. Customize your blouse to suit your style preferences. This look is ideal for a romantic dinner date, an engagement party, or an intimate gathering where you want to leave a lasting impression as a vision of grace.

These stunning looks can be recreated to suit various occasions in your life. Channel your inner Divyanka for a high-profile wedding reception, embrace Rubina’s daring style for a lively cocktail party, or opt for Shraddha’s ethereal elegance for a romantic evening out. Whatever your choice, these fashion-forward ensembles will make you the center of attention and leave a lasting impression.

