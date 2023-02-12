Two of the leading names Parth Samthaan and Mohsin Khan have never failed to keep us amused with their style trends. Time and again, the stars have brought in perfect style guides for their fans, and now they have dropped the ultimate guide to Saturday styling with their latest posts on social media. Scroll down beneath, as we decode how these stars got their style aboard.

Parth Samthaan, the actor shot to fame with the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. He also acted in movies and got featured in music videos. Needless to say, everything worked out to enhance his charm.

What’s more, his amazing style guides and fashion sense over the years have come up to work more. As of now, he got the Saturday style right on the edge. In the latest video, that he shared, we can see him getting decked up in casual formals. The actor wore black t-shirt and beige pants that he teamed with gelled hairdo and stubble beard. Sharing the reel he wrote, “Styling Saturday” along with sunglass face emoji.

Mohsin Khan on the other hand sorted his Saturday style in complete formal. The actor seemingly shared the pictures from an event. He can be seen wearing a glittery blue blazer jacket that he topped on his white formal shirt and rounded it off with blue trouser pant. The actor completed the look with gelled side brushed hair and a gorgeous smile on face. Sharing the pictures, the Yeh Rishta actor spoke about love.

Check out-

