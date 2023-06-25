ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Eat, Pray, Love and Repeat, is what Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar stands by

Sunayana Fozdar took to her social media handle to share a series of pictures looking all grand in her blue sports bra teamed with abstract printed trousers as she spends her vacay in Bali, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Jun,2023 10:33:21
In a captivating display of wanderlust and style, Sunayana Fozdar, widely recognized as Anjali Bhabhi, mesmerizes her social media followers with a series of stunning photographs from her vacation in Bali’s picturesque Ubud. Taking to her online platform, the popular actress shares glimpses of her remarkable sojourn, igniting a wave of admiration and wanderlust among her ardent fans.

Sporting a vibrant blue sports bra paired elegantly with abstract printed trousers, Sunayana Fozdar exudes confidence and grace against the breathtaking backdrop of Ubud. Her fashion choices effortlessly blend comfort and panache, capturing the essence of Bali’s vibrant energy and natural beauty. With each picture, she offers a visual feast, captivating viewers and leaving them yearning to experience the enchantment of Bali firsthand.

Sunayana Fozdar sharing the pictures, wrote, “EAT PRAY LOVE kinda stay in Ubud Bali 💕Thank you @bwpubud for Your amazing Stay and Hospitality 🫶 Property being so conveniently located 5 mins away from the Main Ubud market,yet Quaint and cozy overlooking the serene forests🌴Had a relaxing Yet eventful experience”

Here take a look-

Bali, renowned for its scenic landscapes and serene temples, serves as the perfect backdrop for Sunayana Fozdar’s soul-stirring quest. Her posts evoke a sense of wanderlust and inspire followers to embrace the transformative power of travel and self-reflection. Through her captivating images, she invites fans to embark on their own voyages of self-discovery, igniting a collective desire to explore new horizons and embrace the beauty of the world.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

