Epic Throwback: Mohsin Khan is busy stealing attention, Shivangi Joshi's reaction goes viral

Check out how Mohsin Khan is winning attention on social media and how Shivangi Joshi reacted as per the edit of the video. We bet and assure that you will totally love it and for real. Let us know your thoughts

Author: IWMBuzz
10 May,2023 05:43:26
Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are two of the finest and most talented actors and performing trusted in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them have been a part of the entertainment industry for many years and well, that’s why, their chemistry has played a big role in helping Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai become the person that he is today. Both Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have quit the show. However, even today, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans continue to shower them with unconditional love, affection and admiration. Both of them chill and bond with each other in the best ways possible and well, no wonder, they continue to be great friends with each other in real life.

Check out this viral footage showing Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi which will get all you fans very happy and excited:

Both Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are extremely entertaining and exciting as personalities and well, that’s why, when it comes to enjoying live shows and occasions, they are truly the best in the entertainment space and how. Well, do you now want to check out and understand this particular video where both Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are seen in their absolute hilarious best avatar? Well, in case you missed it in the past, here’s your golden opportunity. See here below –

Well, hey YRKKH fans, do you all miss them a lot? What are your expectations from them going forward professionally? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

