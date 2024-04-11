Ethereal Charm: Shivangi Joshi Graces The Occasion In An Ivory Lehenga With Floral Cloak

Shivangi Joshi, a versatile and captivating actor in the entertainment industry, never fails to impress with her fashion choices. Her Instagram page is a testament to her diverse fashion sense, ranging from glamorous gowns to traditional drapes to powerful pantsuits. This time, the Barsatein actress captivates with her ethereal beauty in an ivory lehenga with a floral cloak. Let’s delve deeper into her style.

Shivangi Joshi’s Ethnic Look-

Shivangi Joshi radiates elegance and poise in her unique ensemble. The ivory bralette, perfectly suited to her complexion, adds a subtle yet captivating touch. The high-waisted flared skirt, adorned with silver sequins, creates a flattering silhouette that accentuates her figure with grace and style. The standout feature of her outfit is the floral cloak, intricately embroidered with ivory and gold threadwork, which adds a vibrant pop of color and texture. The matching tassels attached to the cloak’s hemline and delicate detailing complete the look. The outfit is from Neeru’s India.

For her graceful appearance, she fashioned her look in loose, straight-open tresses by middle partitioning, adding to the overall allure of the ensemble. For makeup, Shivangi chooses a soft and radiant look, with soft brown eyeshadow and a nude brown lip color that complements the ivory tones of her outfit. Shivangi accessories her look with gold and diamond studded earrings by Adan Creation to complement the outfit without overpowering its elegance.

What’s your take on Shivangi’s ethnic avatar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.