Siddharth Nigam and Ashnoor Kaur are two popular social media influencers with a huge fan following that they have earned on Instagram. Given their amazing fashion updos on their social media, the stars have undoubtedly got us wowed with time.

Now that’s that, Siddharth Nigam and Ashnoor Kaur have shared some more on their social media handles, and we can’t stop loving them more.

Siddharth Nigam shared a swagger fashion moment, where we could spot him in an orange t-shirt that he topped with a black hoodie. He teamed it with black shades and sleek straight hairdo with a love heart emoji.

Ashnoor Kaur on the other hand shared a content video on her social media handle, where we could spot her getting ready to get a night of sound sleep, as she highlights the plight of ‘singles’ in the video. Here take a look-