Fall In Love With Sunayana Fozdar’s Divine Look In Chikankari Kurta

The ever-charming beauty Sunayana Fozdar is known for her stint in the legendary comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Apart from being loved for her acting on screen, she is known for her fashion choices wherever she goes. From stunning hot dresses to ethereal traditional outfits. However, today’s glam will make you call for her. Let’s take a closer look.

Sunayana Fozdar’s Divine Look In White

The charm of a white outfit never fails to mesmerise the viewer. And this charm gets doubled in traditional attire, just like Sunayana’s latest look in a white outfit. The beautiful actress wore a white kurta with chikankari embroidery, giving the outfit a mesmerising look. The full-sleeve hands and the a-neckline complement her look. The simplicity in this white drape takes Sunayana’s charm to another level, undoubtedly making us fall for her divineness.

To add some colours and glam, Sunayana opts for a huge oxidised chandbaliyan embellished with different colours, giving her look a refreshing touch. She left her hair open, styled in soft curls. The black eyeliner and kajal accentuate her beautiful eyes while the dewy makeup glows on her face. With the glossy maroon lipstick, she gives her simple look a vibrant touch. Flaunting her beautiful smile, Sunayana poses as she sits on the floor, creating a wholesome moment.

Did you like Sunayana Fozdar’s dreamy, divine look in white? Drop your views in the comments box.