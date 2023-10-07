Television | Celebrities

Fans Await 'Double Dose' of Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka leads Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi; Read Here

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi who are seen in Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, are said to be participating in the Sony TV reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Read this here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Oct,2023 12:31:20
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka the Sony TV show is riveting to the core and the story plot is enjoyable. And the major credit for this popularity goes to the leads Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon. They pack a punch in this unusual love story, and the fans thrive in their togetherness onscreen. In the show, Shivangi plays a journalist Aradhana, and Kushal plays the role of Reyansh. It is a passionate show with all emotions in the right place. Audiences love the chemistry of Kushal and Shivangi so much that owing to popular demand, there is a buzz that this Jodi will be soon seen in a reality show.

Yes, a report on filmibeat.com talked about this and we take reference from that story for our write-up here. The buzz is big for the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. A lot of names are in the media buzz for being part of the dance reality show.

And now according to the above report, Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi are being approached for the dance reality show. This has happened owing to the popularity that the Jodi enjoys in the fiction show. Surely, a double dose of the couple will do great for the fans and also for the shows!!

Also, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa which will air on Sony TV will surely want to encash the popularity of this famous Jodi. As per the report, Kushal has received an offer either to participate or host the show.

Revealing the same, a source informed India Forums, “Kushal has been in talks for the upcoming season, and both the show’s producers and the channel are eager to have him on board. The makers of the show have approached him to be a part for the show either as a contestant or as a host. If all falls into place, he will be a part of the show.”

As per the ongoing reports, the makers have roped in several well-known celebrities as participants in Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11 including Shivangi Joshi, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Ayesha Singh, and Shoaib Ibrahim. The show is expected to hit the TV screens next month.

Are you all eager to see Kushal and Shivangi in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 too in addition to Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka? Let us know.

