Feel The Beat: Shivangi Joshi Rocks In Red Crop Top And Beige Skirt As She Grooves To “Ve Paagla” Song, Watch!

Shivangi Joshi is a popular Indian television actress who works primarily in Hindi. She rose to prominence after starring as Naira Singhania in the famous television serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is known for her versatile acting ability, realistic representation of emotional scenes, and connection on film with her co-star. Her sense of style has earned her a large following on social media, where she shares details about her personal and professional lives with her fans. The television sensation, mostly renowned for her acting abilities, recently unleashed her inner dance diva with a stunning performance that lit up the internet. She danced to the beats of “Ve Paagla.” Take a look below.

Shivangi Joshi’s Dancing Video Appearance-

The Barsaatein actress shared stunning dance moves on Instagram in a red crop top and beige skirt. The diva opted for a red strappy, sleeveless, square-neckline crop top paired with a beige pleated high-waisted mini skirt. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted curly hairstyle. The diva opted for nude shade makeup with nude peach matte lips. She paired her outfit with a black bracelet and brown shoe heels. The diva showed her stunning dancing moves in a killer ada.

She captioned her post, “Ve pagala tere piche pagal hoi 🖤.”

