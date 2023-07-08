Find Out Who Is Pranali Rathod's Post Pack-up Buddy?

Pranali Rathod has become a household name with her performance as Akshara in one of the longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Other than that, her bubbly character in real life has always been the talk of the town. She has to work all day long, and after pack-up, she needs some time to spend with her favorites. Let’s check out who is her post-packup buddy.

Pranali Rathod’s Post Pack-up Buddy

The diva re-shared a snap of Satyaprem Ki Katha from the theatres that was shared by her co-star Sambhavi Singh. After she was done shooting, the actress enjoyed watching the latest release of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s romantic love story. In the story, Sambhavi wrote, “#SatyapremKiKatha Post Pack-up scenes with my babygirl @pranalirathodofficial.”

After watching the movie, Pranali went out for dinner with her friend Vrishi Parmar. She dropped a cool selfie from her dinner, where she posed with her friend with a big and cheerful smile. She looked cool and comfy in a casual outfit. Her social media presence has always been in the headlines.

The 25-year-old is a fun lover. She never misses a chance to enjoy her time in something fun and exciting. She loves to party, dance and groove unstoppably.

