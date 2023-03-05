The gorgeous beauties from television Hina Khan and Surbhi Jyoti are no wonder the two most celebrated actresses from the rundown. Known for their honed acting chops online, the beauties have time and again served us goals with their regular fitness diaries and videos. As of late, the tv stars have shared candid moments from their gym sessions on their Instagram stories, and we are definitely loving it.

Hina Khan, we know this gorgeous lady from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Khehlata Hai. The actress portrayed as Akshara in the show. Since then, there’s been no looking back for her. Later her work as Komolika also earned her immense love and praise from the netizens.

Now coming back to her gym session, the actress shared a candid picture on her Instagram stories post her gym workout. The actress can be seen wearing white sleeveless top that she teamed with blue shorts. The actress rounded the look off with her matching gym shoes, no makeup and a high ponytail. Sharing the mirror selfie, she wrote, “Hello March”.

Here take a look-

Surbhi Jyoti on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie from her gym, after she gets done with a treadmill session. We can spot her in a stylish black sports bra teamed with black high-waist pants. The actress completed the look with high ponytail and black sneakers. Sharing the picture she wrote, “GO GO GO”

Check out-

Are you a gym freak too? Who inspires you more in terms of fitness Hina or Surbhi? Let us know in the comments below-