ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Fitness queen! Shraddha Arya is back on the yoga mats

Shraddha is back on the mats, and she's not holding back! She recently took to her Instagram stories to give us a sneak peek into her rejuvenating Yoga regime, and let me tell you, she looked like a million bucks.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jul,2023 02:30:15
Fitness queen! Shraddha Arya is back on the yoga mats 838461

Guess who’s back and ready to slay the fitness game? It’s none other than the stunning diva and Kundali Bhagya actress, Shraddha Arya! This fitness-freak is an absolute inspiration when it comes to keeping her health in check, and she never misses a chance to show her work out who’s the boss. You go, girl!

After a well-deserved break due to a leg injury, Shraddha is back on the mats, and she’s not holding back! She recently took to her Instagram stories to give us a sneak peek into her rejuvenating Yoga regime, and let me tell you, she looked like a million bucks.

In her mirror selfie, our lovely lady is rocking a chic black sports bra paired with matching black yoga pants. Can we just take a moment to appreciate how effortlessly gorgeous she looks? But wait, there’s more to this snapshot of serenity! While Shraddha is striking a pose and owning the yoga game like a pro, she’s not alone in this journey of zen. By her side, her dedicated yoga partner can be seen totally engrossed in meditation. #YogaBuddiesGoals, anyone?

Check out-

 

Fitness queen! Shraddha Arya is back on the yoga mats 838460

As she shared the picture, Shraddha Arya kept it short and sweet, writing, “yoga after break.” Well, we can’t help but cheer for her determination to bounce back stronger after her break. It’s inspiring to see her embracing the art of yoga to rejuvenate both her mind and body.

So, here’s to Shraddha Arya, the fitness queen, and her fantastic comeback to the yoga mat! We can’t wait to see more of her fitness adventures and continue to be amazed by her dedication. Keep shining, Shraddha, and remember, you’ve got a whole squad cheering you on as you conquer every yoga pose with grace and sass!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shraddha Arya Says 'America Ladki Nahi,' I'm A Desi Girl 835238
Shraddha Arya Says ‘America Ladki Nahi,’ I’m A Desi Girl
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta runs behind Rajveer; weeps as the police arrests him 835048
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta runs behind Rajveer; weeps as the police arrests him
Milestone of 6 years for Kundali Bhagya, here’s what Shraddha Arya has to say! 834447
Milestone of 6 years for Kundali Bhagya, here’s what Shraddha Arya has to say!
Shraddha Arya Exudes Chic Charm In Silk Salwar Suit 834253
Shraddha Arya Exudes Chic Charm In Silk Salwar Suit
Shraddha Arya Wows In Soft Pink Lehenga; See Her Ethnic Glam 832841
Shraddha Arya Wows In Soft Pink Lehenga; See Her Ethnic Glam
Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing 832427
Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing
Latest Stories
Avneet Kaur’s London tour pronounces style, see pics 838477
Avneet Kaur’s London tour pronounces style, see pics
In Pic: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani get mushy for a selfie 838351
In Pic: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani get mushy for a selfie
Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s romance goes full bloom in Argentina, see pics 838312
Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s romance goes full bloom in Argentina, see pics
Welcome 3: Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to replace Anil Kapoor-Nana Patekar [Reports] 838693
Welcome 3: Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to replace Anil Kapoor-Nana Patekar [Reports]
Aditya Roy Kapoor recalls his journey as an actor, says ‘a lot of ‘no’ 838687
Aditya Roy Kapoor recalls his journey as an actor, says ‘a lot of ‘no’
Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur gives epic reply to a troll calling them ‘flop sisters’ 838690
Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur gives epic reply to a troll calling them ‘flop sisters’
Read Latest News