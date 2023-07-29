Fitness queen! Shraddha Arya is back on the yoga mats

Guess who’s back and ready to slay the fitness game? It’s none other than the stunning diva and Kundali Bhagya actress, Shraddha Arya! This fitness-freak is an absolute inspiration when it comes to keeping her health in check, and she never misses a chance to show her work out who’s the boss. You go, girl!

After a well-deserved break due to a leg injury, Shraddha is back on the mats, and she’s not holding back! She recently took to her Instagram stories to give us a sneak peek into her rejuvenating Yoga regime, and let me tell you, she looked like a million bucks.

In her mirror selfie, our lovely lady is rocking a chic black sports bra paired with matching black yoga pants. Can we just take a moment to appreciate how effortlessly gorgeous she looks? But wait, there’s more to this snapshot of serenity! While Shraddha is striking a pose and owning the yoga game like a pro, she’s not alone in this journey of zen. By her side, her dedicated yoga partner can be seen totally engrossed in meditation. #YogaBuddiesGoals, anyone?

As she shared the picture, Shraddha Arya kept it short and sweet, writing, “yoga after break.” Well, we can’t help but cheer for her determination to bounce back stronger after her break. It’s inspiring to see her embracing the art of yoga to rejuvenate both her mind and body.

So, here’s to Shraddha Arya, the fitness queen, and her fantastic comeback to the yoga mat! We can’t wait to see more of her fitness adventures and continue to be amazed by her dedication. Keep shining, Shraddha, and remember, you’ve got a whole squad cheering you on as you conquer every yoga pose with grace and sass!

