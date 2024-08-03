#FriendshipDay: Sagar’s friendships in Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak mirror my real-life friendships in many ways: Abhishek Nigam

Abhishek Nigam who plays the lead role in Sony TV’s Pukaar Dil Se Dil Take produced by LSD Films, is happy to be in the company of good friends. He acknowledges the support he has received over the years from his close friends. As we usher in to celebrate Friendship Day on 4 August, Abhishek takes time out to talk to IWMBuzz.com about what friendship means to him.

Says Abhishek, “Friendship is incredibly important to me, both on and off-screen. It provides a sense of belonging and support that is essential in both personal and professional life. Good friends make the journey more enjoyable and help you stay grounded. My best friends are from my college. We’ve shared countless memories and supported each other through thick and thin. Their friendship has been a pillar of strength for me.”

When asked about the qualities he sees in a friend Abhishek says, “I value loyalty, honesty, and a good sense of humour. My friends from college possess all these qualities and more. They’re the people I can rely on, who tell me the truth, and know how to lighten up any situation with their humour.”

But isn’t it tough to maintain friendships in the busy and competitive world of television?, we ask. On this Abhishek says, ”Maintaining friendships in the busy and the competitive world of television requires effort and understanding. I make it a point to stay in touch, even if it’s just a quick call or a message. It’s about making time for each other despite the hectic schedules.“

Abhishek also shares how he has formed a unique bond with his costars in Pukaar. He adds, “I have made some close friends on the set of Pukaar: Dil Se Dil Tak. This camaraderie positively impacts the work environment, making it more collaborative and enjoyable. When you are surrounded by friends, it creates a supportive atmosphere that enhances everyone’s performance.”

Lastly, speaking about his character in the show, Abhishek avers, “My character Sagar’s friendships in the show mirror my real-life friendships in many ways. Both are built on trust, support, and mutual respect. While the dynamics might differ due to the storyline, the core values of friendship remain the same.“