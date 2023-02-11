Heartthrob Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular faces of the Indian Television industry. The actor, who has worked in shows like Bigg Boss, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to entertain the masses in Colors TV’s upcoming show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

The story revolves around a courageous young girl Esha (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh) who shares a strong connection with two brothers; Veer (played by Karan Kundrra) and Armaan (played by Gashmeer Mahajani). The two brothers happen to be werewolves and Esha is a human who gets on an arduous journey of love and heartbreak.

Talking about the show, Karan said, “It is extremely delightful for me to make a comeback to the fiction genre on television with Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. I’ll be doing a fantasy drama, a genre that has always intrigued me. The show and the universe that we are creating the fantasy setup, it is becoming more and more exciting for us as well.”

He continued, “I fell in love with Veer when I first heard the narration. I found it very interesting. I knew for a fact that this will be one of the most difficult characters to portray. In shows either you are negative or positive but this is something different. My fans are going to see me in a completely different avatar as there are so many layers to Veer’s persona that I am set to bring alive on screen.”

When asked about the comparison of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal with Vampires Diaries, he said, “At the end of the day, if you look at this genre, it is a tight space that we are working on. Not a lot has been done. If I say this is a story of two brothers and they have a mother, you will think of Deewaar or Karan Arjun. The same is here. Vampire Diaries is such a massive hit show that your attention will be drawn toward that. Especially when you see two boys, a girl, a bhediya, and a love triangle. Comparison will be drawn. I am glad that we are being compared with such a big show.”

On an end note, Karan revealed about working with Gashmeer. He mentioned, “Gashmeer and I are well suited to be working together. We both are very passionate about our work. We have very different approaches towards work. We bring out the best in each other and we are the best combination.”

