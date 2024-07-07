Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actors Bhavika Sharma And Hitesh Bharadwaj Unseen Adorable Moments Together Video!

“Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin” actors Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj are stunning and talented actors in the industry. The duo garnered immense popularity for their on-screen chemistry and are equally delightful off-screen. Fans are in for a treat today as actors Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj share some heartwarming and unseen moments together. Here’s a sneak peek into their adorable bond:

Bhavika Sharma And Hitesh Bharadwaj’s Unseen Adorable Video-

Taking to the Instagram video, Hitesh Bharadwaj shared a video of Bhavika Sharma as she appeared looking gorgeous in a pink sheer saree with a black border with a dropped end piece, which gives a stunning appearance and pairs with pink and white crazy lines printed sleeveless, V-neckline blouse, which pairs her saree look well. She styles her look with a middle-partition wavy hairstyle and opts for minimal makeup with pink matte lips.

On the other hand, Hitesh Bharadwaj looks handsome in a checkered shirt, pink full-sleeved blazer, and contrasting white pants. She styles her look with a puffy hairstyle, and Hitesh pairs his look with clear sunglasses and brown shoes. In the video, Bhavika and Hitesh flaunt their stunning chemistry while walking on the street, which is sure to win hearts and make fans fall in love with them even more.

By sharing the video, Hitesh Bharadwaj wrote, “#Saraj” with a red heart.

