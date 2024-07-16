Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma & Hitesh Bharadwaj’s Lovey-dovey Off-screen Chemistry Is No Miss

Star Plus’s show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, continues to entertain the audience with the gripping storyline. The new leads of the show are Bhavika Sharma, who portrays the role of Savi Bhosale, and Hitesh Bharadwaj, who portrays the character of Rajat Thakker. With their fierce on-screen chemistry, the duo are winning hearts. But they are totally different off-screen, and their chemistry is no miss. Let’s check out.

Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj’s Off-screen Chemistry

On Sunday, Bhavika and Hitesh posted a couple of photos together, treating their fans. In the first click, the duo poses like an ideal couple, with Hitesh looking at Bhavika while the actress slays in a simple saree. In the next click, the duo melts our hearts with their lovey-dovey moments. In the third click, the lead couple gets lost in each other’s eyes. Lastly, their fierce chemistry on-screen captivates fans in the off-screen photo. The actors shared the post with the caption, “Let your love simmer slowly.

But burn brightly.”

For the couple photoshoot, Bhavika wore a black sheer saree with tangerine floral prints paired with a sleeveless low-neckline blouse. With her open hairstyle, smokey black eyes, shiny cheeks, and nude lips, the actress looked wow. The oxidized accessories added an extra dose of charm. On the other hand, Hitesh made hearts flutter with his stunning figure, showcasing his charm in a grey pantsuit. With their couple pose, they serve ‘couple’ goals.