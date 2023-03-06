Ayesha Singh is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV industry. The actress has been a part of the Hindi TV industry for many years and has been trying to do the best from her end to win hearts of her masses. However, it was only after the success as a protagonist in Ghum Hai Kissikey Pyaar Mein did things change entirely for her and how. She’s extremely happy and candid as a personality and well, that’s why, whenever she comes up with new and exciting photos, videos and reel content on her social media handle, netizens totally feel the heat and fall in love with her cuteness and charm in the true sense of the term.

Whenever she achieves a new milestone on her social media handle, she always makes it a point to share the same update on her social media handle and get some appreciation coming her way from fans. Well, this time, it’s no different. In her latest social media post, she wrote,

This is my First Award @aspiringshemagazine. And this award belongs to my Family Fans and Friends. My family because the kind of a person I have turned out to be is because of them, I love You. My Fans because I couldn’t have reached here if it wasn’t for your warmth of love and support and Friends because You have been by side even when I had lot of time in hand n I use to eat your brains out and now when sometimes I can’t find time to call or follow up.

