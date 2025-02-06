Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat gets proof against Aishwarya; determined to help Vikrant

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) being reprimanded big time by Vikrant (Adnan Khan) for ruining his hotel’s reputation by getting drunk and creating a scene. As we know, Aishwarya (Mona Vasu) spiked Mannat’s drink with alcohol, as a result of which Mannat lost her mind and acted crazy. This made the guest angry and Vikrant lost the opportunity of impressing her and getting his hotel license.

The upcoming story will see Mannat getting an alcohol bottle in the trash can with the same odour that her drink had. Mannat will be seen digging deep to find out about how the alcohol bottle got into the premise. She will get to know that Aishwarya bought the alcohol bottle from a shop and that she had spiked her drink in order to create a fallout.

Mannat will now be determined to prove herself in front of Vikrant and get him his hotel license again so that his dream of launching a hotel in India comes true.

What will Mannat do to achieve Vikrant’s goal?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.