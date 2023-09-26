Give your Banarasi saree a fresh take! Cues from Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari and Shivangi Joshi

Banarasi sarees have long been cherished for their timeless elegance and rich cultural heritage. These sarees originate from the city of Varanasi in India and are renowned for their opulent silk fabric and intricate zari (golden thread) work. They’re a true show to the artistry and craftsmanship that has been passed down through generations. These sarees are a staple in every Indian woman’s wardrobe and are a symbol of grace and tradition. Now, let’s dive into how you can recreate the stunning looks of Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari, and Shivangi Joshi in these beautiful Banarasi sarees.

Shraddha Arya’s Hot Pink Glam:

For Shraddha Arya’s hot pink Banarasi saree look, start with a vibrant hot pink Banarasi saree featuring exquisite golden embroidery. Pair it with a trendy blouse that complements the saree’s color and style. Minimal gold accessories, like a necklace and earrings, can add a touch of glamour without overpowering the outfit. Opt for sleek, mid-parted hair to keep the focus on the saree. Complete the look with dewy eye makeup, pink lips, and neatly groomed eyebrows. This look is perfect for weddings, festive occasions, or any special celebration.

Shweta Tiwari’s Baby Pink Chic:

Shweta Tiwari’s baby pink Banarasi saree with blue sleeveless blouse creates a captivating color contrast. To recreate this look, choose a baby pink Banarasi saree with golden work and pair it with a contrasting blue sleeveless blouse. Keep your hair sleek and straight, and opt for minimal makeup to maintain an effortless charm. Enhance your look with gold jewelry that complements the golden accents on the saree. This ensemble is ideal for daytime events, festive gatherings, or even a stylish brunch with friends.

Shivangi Joshi’s Regal Red:

Shivangi Joshi’s bright red Banarasi saree look exudes grace and tradition. To emulate this divine appearance, select a striking red Banarasi saree and pair it with a matching red sleeveless blouse. Adorn your hair in a classic bun and add sindoor for a touch of authenticity. Complete the look with exquisite accessories that enhance your regal aura. This traditional ensemble is perfect for religious ceremonies, wedding festivities, or cultural events where you want to radiate timeless elegance.

Incorporating Banarasi sarees into your wardrobe can elevate your style to new heights. These sarees are versatile, suitable for various occasions, and can be styled to reflect your personality. Remember, the key to nailing these looks is in the details – the right accessories, makeup, and hairstyle can make all the difference. So, embrace the charm of Banarasi sarees and make heads turn wherever you go!