Gowns For Women: Steal Hearts Like Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi And Shraddha Arya

Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi, and Shraddha Arya are top actresses in the Television world. Check out their stunning gown collection for women to steal hearts wherever you go.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Oct,2023 07:30:13
  • Highlights
  • Mouni Roy looks tempting in a red gown.
  • Shivangi Joshi is grace personified in a white gown.
  • Shraddha Arya radiates charm in a pastel gown.

The fashion for gowns is evolving day by day. There is something new to see every day, and it’s not wrong to say that fashion is evolving amazingly. And so here we share some new collections of gowns for women inspired by TV actresses Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi, and Shraddha Arya.

Mouni Roy’s Red Gown

This stunning red gown Mouni is wearing is from the shelves of the brand D Shilk by Rishika. The shiny gown with the sleeveless patterns accentuates her beautiful shoulders. The bodycon dress, followed by ruffle detail, looks stunning. She is soaring hot in the simplicity of her red gown.

Shivangi Joshi’s White Gown

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress, shows her gorgeousness in the white gown by Dourmie. The halter neck with the frills around the neckline looks beautiful. The bodycon fit, followed by net fishtail details, looks gorgeous. The rosy makeup and hairstyle complement her look.

Shraddha Arya’s Pastel Gown

Kundali Bhagya diva shows her sensual style in the bodycon fish gown by Nikita Tandon’s wardrobe. The body-hugging fit with the printed design and the ruffle details at the bottom makes her look like a mermaid.

Whose gown style did you like? Please let us know in the comments box below.

