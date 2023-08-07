ADVERTISEMENT
#HappyFriendshipDay: My husband Rohit is my best friend: Deepika Singh

Deepika Singh who recently was seen in the Bollywood project Titu Ambani talks about her husband being her best friend. This is a Friendship Day Special feature.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Aug,2023 13:10:18
Actress Deepika Singh who is even today popular for her lead role in Diya Aur Baati Hum made a comeback recently, with the Bollywood project Titu Ambani. She is presently in Odisha, and celebrated International Friendship Day with her husband and good friend Rohit Raj Goyal. As we know, Friendship Day was celebrated yesterday (6 August) all over.

Says Deepika, “I am in Odisha. I came here for an inauguration. I stayed back and celebrated Friendship Day with my husband. We visited the Jagannath Puri temple.”

Friends are the ones who inspire you the most, and bring about the best in you. Acknowledging this fact, Deepika states, “A good friend should be loyal not just in front of me, but behind my back too. That is the most important attribute to look for in a friend, according to me.”

For Deepika, Rohit is her special best friend. “Rohit has always been my best friend. He is someone I speak to about anything. It is like a blessing in disguise that I have found my soulmate to be my best friend. I completely love the bond and comfort that we share.”

Hope all our readers had a fabulous Friendship Day!! May the year be filled with good friends for one and all!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

