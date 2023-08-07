HappyFriendshipDay: My mother is my best friend: Rati Pandey

Actress Rati Pandey who was recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Aashiqana, has been around for a while. Though she does not have many friends, she looks for quality when it comes to having a good friendship. She talks about her best friends from the industry and what she looks forward to in them.

Says Rati, “I have very few friends from the industry and also outside. However, I can say that I am blessed at this age and phase of my life, where I am so sorted and know who my real friends are.”

“In the industry, I have friends like Juhi Parmar, Manav Gohil, Ashvini Wala, Tanvi etc. These four people are my sweethearts and my actual genuine well-wishers. I consider them as my good friends in Mumbai. The best friend of course of my life, has been my mother. I call her ‘N’ number of times a day. She is the one with whom I share unconditional love and friendship.”

On the attributes she looks forward to in her friend, Rati avers, “There should be an understanding level among friends. The other person should know you well. I feel that there should be a good understanding level and trust factor in your best friend. A friend should also be a true guide.”

“Though I am not married, I will definitely like to answer this question if I want my spouse to be my best friend or not. I would like my spouse to be a friend first of all. With good friendship, you can plan your life together better.”

Hoping that the year ahead is filled with good friends for our readers!!