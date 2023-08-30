Television | Celebrities

Rohit Suchanti, who is currently essaying the character of Rishi in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, talks about his Rakhi plans, childhood memories, and more.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the most special bond between a brother and a sister. No matter how much the siblings fight with each other, when it comes to a situation, they always have each other’s back. From hiding the secrets to being the best advisor in times of need, siblings are the first best friend.

Television actor Rohit Suchanti, who rose to fame with popular shows, is currently essaying the character of Rishi in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, will miss celebrating Rakhi in person. He and his sister reside in different countries. Talking exclusively to IWMBuzz.com, Rohit shared his Rakhi plans, childhood memories, and more.

He said, “Rakshabandhan is a special occasion that celebrates the bond of love and protection between siblings. Despite living in different countries, my sister never fails to send me a Rakhi. I have been lucky to have someone like her in my life who is like a second mother to me. She has always been so caring and protective that whenever I get into trouble with my parents, she is there to help me out. To this day, she remains my biggest support system, and I don’t know what would I do without her. I wish everyone a happy Rakshabandhan, and hope that you get to celebrate it with your siblings!”

Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone!