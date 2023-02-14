Young and talented Zaan Khan, who is currently seen playing the role of Ashish’s brother- Saaransh in Zee TV’s show Maitree, has special plans for Valentine’s Day. This year will be unique for him as he will be celebrating the moment with the person who is ‘extremely special’ to him.

Sharing his thought on Valentine’s Day with IWMBuzz.com, Zaan said, “For me, Valentine’s Day is not just about celebrating it with someone who you love but celebrating it with those who have been an integral part of your life. Earlier I used to believe, the day was about your partner, but now, I feel the day is only about love. And it is something that can be celebrated with anyone you love and adore, so, I will be celebrating it with my mother. For me, my ‘Ammi’ is the love of my life and every year I spend this day with her; I cook for her, I take her out and gift her whatever she desires. This year as well, I am planning to do the same. Lastly, I would like to wish everyone a happy Valentine’s day.”

Happy Valentine’s Day!

