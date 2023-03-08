Rishina Kandhari who is presently seen in the Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, is happy to be a woman!! She believes that rather than giving it one day, Women’s Day should be celebrated every day. Rishina is grateful to all the women in her life!!

Says Rishina, “I celebrate womanhood every day. It is not an event that we should recall once in a blue moon and expect women around the globe to be fine with just a hint of appreciation. It is the gratitude that we must inculcate in our daily lives.”

She adds, “I am an important woman to myself. As a strong independent woman, I can proudly say I do not seek validation from others and I hope to inspire other women to do so as well. Being a woman is about catering to your emotions, being strong through pressure, and spreading kindness. Feeling good about oneself does not correlate with gender.”

Well said, Rishina!!

Happy Women’s Day!!