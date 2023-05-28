ADVERTISEMENT
Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod: YRKKH Divas In Black Sarees

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame lead stars Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, and Pranali Rathod always look stunning. Check out their style in a black saree

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 May,2023 16:05:28
Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod: YRKKH Divas In Black Sarees

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame lead stars Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, and Pranali Rathod rose to fame after appearing in the show as the lead. They carved a strong niche in the industry through their performance and style. All three actresses are stylish and have a unique taste in fashion. And they never leave a chance to slay their look. And so, let’s check out the trio’s glam in black saree.

Hina Khan

The very first lead Hina made her acting debut from YRKKH and became a household name. The actress donned a sparkling see-through black sarees with a matching sleeveless blouse. Her long open hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, bold red lips, and smile added to her glam.

Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod: YRKKH Divas In Black Sarees 810624

Shivangi Joshi

On the other hand, Shivangi Joshi chose a plain black and grey saree paired with a lace blouse. She looked captivating with her mesmerizing eye makeup, bindi, and bold red lips. In addition, the curly hairstyle rounded her appearance effectively.

Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod: YRKKH Divas In Black Sarees 810622

Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod: YRKKH Divas In Black Sarees 810623

Pranali Rathod

Black saree is a must, and so Pranali Rathod donned the see-through plain black saree paired with a matching blouse. Her soft curls blushed cheeks and minimal makeup, and long jhumka added to her beauty. In addition, her beautiful smile grabbed attention.

Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod: YRKKH Divas In Black Sarees 810620

Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod: YRKKH Divas In Black Sarees 810621

Comparing all the three, it isn’t easy to take one name who has the best style as they looked stunning in their choices.

Who’s black saree glam did you like the most? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

