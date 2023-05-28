Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod: YRKKH Divas In Black Sarees

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame lead stars Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, and Pranali Rathod rose to fame after appearing in the show as the lead. They carved a strong niche in the industry through their performance and style. All three actresses are stylish and have a unique taste in fashion. And they never leave a chance to slay their look. And so, let’s check out the trio’s glam in black saree.

Hina Khan

The very first lead Hina made her acting debut from YRKKH and became a household name. The actress donned a sparkling see-through black sarees with a matching sleeveless blouse. Her long open hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, bold red lips, and smile added to her glam.

Shivangi Joshi

On the other hand, Shivangi Joshi chose a plain black and grey saree paired with a lace blouse. She looked captivating with her mesmerizing eye makeup, bindi, and bold red lips. In addition, the curly hairstyle rounded her appearance effectively.

Pranali Rathod

Black saree is a must, and so Pranali Rathod donned the see-through plain black saree paired with a matching blouse. Her soft curls blushed cheeks and minimal makeup, and long jhumka added to her beauty. In addition, her beautiful smile grabbed attention.

Comparing all the three, it isn’t easy to take one name who has the best style as they looked stunning in their choices.

