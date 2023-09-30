Hina Khan Thanks A Friend For Saving Her From Hospitalization; Read Here

Hina Khan the talented actress who has made inroads with her effective portrayal as a performer has been under the weather. She was seen wearing an orange sweater but carrying out her ordeals for the day. She posted a picture where she was found sniffing, indicating a cold and was eating in her car after a long day’s work. Hours later, tables turned and Hina dropped a hint to her fans that she was really unwell. Pictures of medicines and syrup bottles were put up on her Instagram story, with a caption ‘Pae Gaya Siyaapa’. She was running high temperature and required help. And indeed came a friend in need who helped Hina totally when she needed one shoulder to find support on!! Hina in her next Instagram story took time to thank her dear friend Ravneet Grewal for taking care of her.

She wrote the wordings,

Thank you @ravneetgrewalofficial you are such a gem.. the way you took care of me today. U literally saved me from getting hospitalized. Can’t thank you enough Love You.

You can check the posts here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Hina’s fans surely must be worried about her. We are waiting for yet another health update from Hina. Till then, we take time out to thank that friend in need, who helped Hina during her toughest hour.

Of course, these are called friends!! Get well soon Hina!!