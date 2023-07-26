I always make an effort to find time for myself: Rahul Sharma

Actor Rahul Sharma who is presently playing the male lead in the Dangal show Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana, is happy and finds huge potential in the show and in his role. He plays the role of Rajat, whom Rahul thinks, is a unique personality.

Rahul who is a fitness freak himself, feels that it is important to maintain a good and healthy lifestyle.

Talking about his fitness regime and more, Rahul states, “Achieving work-life balance is a personal responsibility, and how one does it varies from person to person. One has to dedicate at least 15 to 20 minutes of quality time with partner or family every day, ensuring they receive your attention. Additionally, I prioritise taking holidays in between shoots to spend more time with my loved ones. Giving such priority to your family and loved ones demonstrates your commitment to maintaining a healthy work-life balance.”

He adds, “Finding time for yourself is important, and I make an effort to do so in between shots or during breaks. Taking care of myself through exercise and maintaining a healthy diet is another priority. After getting married, I appreciate the love and food from my wife, which brings a sense of contentment.”

Talking about how he prioritises his tasks for the day, he says, “I have a mindful morning routine and prioritise starting my day without immediately reaching for my phone. By dedicating those initial minutes to prayer, quiet reflection, and expressing gratitude to God for the blessings in my life, set a positive tone for the day. Taking time to hydrate and engage in meaningful conversation with my wife and family further contributes to a peaceful and connected start.”