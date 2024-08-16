I am a proud citizen of India: Rohit Suchanti

Popular actor Rohit Suchanti who plays the role of Rishi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi feels that Independence Day reminds us, the citizens of India to carry on our work to make the country more prosperous. India celebrated its 78th Independence Day over the weekend.

Says Rohit, “Independence Day fills us with immense pride for our nation. Everywhere we look, the vibrant colours of orange, white, and green surround us, as if the entire world has come together in perfect harmony to celebrate this special day.”

Recollecting his memories of the day from his childhood, Rohit tells us, “As a kid, I used to be very excited to go to school for the celebration with a mini flag in my hand and come back home to watch the parade on TV with my family.”

“I am a proud citizen of India, and I salute all those freedom fighters who fought for our country. Because of them, we can sleep peacefully in our homes, and live a life of liberation. Independence Day is not just a reminder of our freedom but also a call to continue working towards a more inclusive and prosperous India. On this Independence Day, let’s celebrate and enjoy the freedom to live cheerfully, hopefully, and peacefully. Jai Hind!”

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare play the lead roles.