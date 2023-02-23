Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 is a family entertainer that follows the journey of Ali through multiple adventures and quests. The cast of the show is to be joined by Manul Chudasama as Marjeena who will play Ali’s love interest. Manul is all set to bring a twist to the role of Marjeena and showcase a new side of the character. The new chapter of the show showcases Ali as a kotwal on his quest to find Marjeena, but when they finally meet each other will it be a rain shower of rose petals or another challenge in their love story?

Prior to joining the cast of Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2, Manul has been a part of the Sony SAB family where she essayed the role of Rajkumari Amrapali in Tenali Rama, a show loved by its viewers.

Opening up about her role on the show, Manul said, “I feel incredibly blessed to have bagged the opportunity to be a part of Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2. It is a privilege to play the character of Marjeena, who has a massive fan following. This is my second association with the channel, and everyone is making me feel at home. I am excited to bring a fresh perspective to this role, and I am grateful to the makers for entrusting me with it. I am also a bit nervous as this brings a huge responsibility on my shoulders. I hope that I can fulfil the expectations of the audience and do justice to this character. I wish the fans keep showering their love and support.”