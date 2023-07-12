I am happy that viewers find Kaveri in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan to be a cute villain: Manisha Purohit

Manisha Purohit who plays the role of Kaveri in Zee TV’s popular show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is happy to be called one of the plotting queens of the show. Yes, her lethal combination with her onscreen daughter Damini, played by Sambhana Mohanty is appreciated always.

Says Manisha, “We are plotting and planning queens and are enjoying our tracks. There is so much more that is coming up in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. And, we are hopeful that these new tracks will keep viewers entertained.”

Talking about the best compliment that she has received so far, the actor says, “I have been told that Kaveri is a cute villain (smiles); I am happy about that. We are getting wonderful responses for the show in general. People show their love through the messages and they also messages that they can’t wait for the next episode. We are grateful for all the love.”

Manisha is happy that the production house she is part of, LSD Films has started their new show on Zee TV titled Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti.

“It feels amazing. People will love Shiv Shakti and I feel so good and excited for our new family. The team here is wonderful. Everyone is always there for each other and is helping each other to do well, and grow. Our producers too are supportive and caring,” she says wishing the team involved with the new show all the very best.

All the best!!