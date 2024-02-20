I am happy to be playing the negative character of Srishti Mukherjee in Jhanak: Poorva Gokhale

Actress Poorva Gokhale who is presently playing the classy and sophisticated Srishti Mukherjee in Star Plus’ Jhanak is slowly and steadily getting into the skin of this very important character. As we know, she replaced Dolly Sohi in the role who is presently undergoing cancer treatment.

Says Poorva about her coming into the show, “Replacement will always be at the back of my mind, at least for a few months. When an actor plays a part, especially on TV, people normally get used to that particular face. Dollyji has already played that character, and it is very prominent. At the back of my mind, I have always kept how she has portrayed it. But since look-wise and physically, both of us are completely different, I am working it out in my way.”

As we know, Srishti Mukherjee is the main negative in the show. On turning negative for this role, Poorva tells us, “I have done a Marathi show years back where I played negative. But yes, playing a negative is new to me. This is going to be a different one for me as an actor. This character is tricky. I am excited about it as it is out of the box.”

Talking about her character in Jhanak, the actress avers, “The character of Srishti Mukherjee is of a classy woman, a classical dancer herself. At the same time, she is very proud of herself. At times, her egoistic nature is also seen. She will move mountains to make her daughter Arshi happy.”

She reasons why she chose this role for herself. “Srishti, as a character made me take this show. First of all, I wanted to do the out-and-out negative role. As we know, Srishti is the main negative of the show. The whole story moves forward because of her, and this is what I look into the character when I pick up something new.”

On her expectations from the role, she states, “I expect people to accept me in the first place. I am going to open a different outlook as an actor with this role. I will get to explore new things. I always feel there comes a stagnancy when you play a simple role. As an actor, I am happy that I have got to play something different.

Ask her whether she is a good dancer as her onscreen persona is that of a dancer and she states, “Yes, the character is shown as a dancer. In Barsatein Pyar Ka Mausam also, I was shown a classical singer. It is all about playing the role convincingly. Having said this, I have learnt Bharatanatyam, but that was years back. I am not in touch with the craft now. Over a period of years, one lets go of certain things. But it is also a fact that I have the basic dancing sense. I am sure there will be people to help me whenever there is a performance-related scene in Jhanak. I will see to it that I am presentable as a dancer. ”

Best of luck!!