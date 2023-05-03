ADVERTISEMENT
I am happy to have made a comeback with Kundali Bhagya: Niju Machhan

Niju Machhan who has returned to the small screen after a hiatus talks about her new project and much more. She is now part of the cast of Zee TV's popular and long-running show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 May,2023 16:44:10
Actress Niju Machhan plays the role of Gurpreet, in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya. She is back to work after a long break of six years. She hails from Shimla and started her career in 2011. She has been part of many shows on Doordarshan as the lead. She has featured in Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India in lead roles. Owing to certain health issues, she got back to Shimla in 2015. However, when she got into the family way and delivered her baby, she had put an end to her career. But with all the support of her in-laws, Niju is now back on the small screen again.

Says Niju, “My mother-in-law has been very supportive of me making a comeback as an actor. I am now doing Kundali Bhagya, wherein I play the bua of Palki the lead played by Sana Sayyad. I was initially very apprehensive playing such an aged character at such a young age. But I have accepted destiny’s play. I have shrugged off the age dilemma and I feel happy in the role that I am playing in Kundali Bhagya.”

“My family has been very supportive. My mother-in-law and husband have been taking care of my baby while I auditioned for roles in Mumbai. I am glad to be part of Kundali Bhagya now. It feels happy to face the camera and be part of such a popular show like Kundali Bhagya,” adds Niju.

Best of luck, Niju!!

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

