I am known as the ‘Happy Man’ in my family: Romiit Raaj

We saw actor Romiit Raaj in an extremely lovable avatar in the recently concluded Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Romiit is a very lively and happiness-seeking person by nature. And on this day, which is the International Day of Happiness, Romiit was more than obliged to share his thoughts about leading a happy life.

Says Romiit, “I am known as ‘The Happy Man’ in the family by all my cousins. They see me as someone who embraces challenges, navigates through an uncertain career, and lives life with a perpetual smile. For me, happiness is a state of mind. It’s about accepting everything that happens and moving forward. True happiness comes from not blaming others and taking full control of your own life decisions. It’s about having a meaningful day filled with love, gratitude, and a balanced approach to work and life. Happiness, to me, is maintaining equanimity in all situations, whether it’s managing relationships or pursuing career goals.”

Romiit tells us that mantra of finding instant happiness. “Whether I am shooting or not, I ensure that my attitude remains the same with my family. I prioritize spending as much time as possible with my wife, Tina, and daughter, Reha. We engage in various activities together such as playing outdoor games like badminton or cycling, and indoor games like chess or board games. Additionally, we go out for family dinners once a week. Furthermore, we hold Guruji satsang sessions once a month at home and perform various pujas including Ganpati Puja, Saraswati Puja, Janmashtami, and Satyanarayan Katha throughout the year. I strongly believe that performing pujas and havans brings lots of positivity and good vibes at home, leading to happiness.”

“I would say that eating my favourite food gives me instant happiness. I am the type of person who enjoys dining alone in restaurants for lunch or dinner when I want instant happiness,” he says.