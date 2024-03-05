I am portraying Samay differently, infusing honesty into my performance: Sahil Phull on Suhaagan

Sahil Phull, the versatile actor renowned for his dynamic portrayals in shows like Kaatelal & Sons, Uttaran, delves into his latest venture as Samay in Colors TV’s hit series Suhaagan. With a blend of excitement and determination, Sahil shares insights into his character and his approach to winning over the audience in a recent exclusive interview with IWMBuzz.com

Expressing his eagerness for viewers to witness his character’s journey, Sahil exclaims, “I am incredibly excited to join the show. Samay brings a unique aura to the storyline; he’s a businessman with the heart of a child.”

Disputing the common notion that joining a show midway poses challenges in garnering audience affection, Sahil asserts, “I don’t subscribe to that belief. In my previous stint on Kaatelal & Sons, my character received immense love despite entering mid-series. I am portraying Samay differently, infusing honesty into my performance. I am confident that viewers will connect with the sincerity I bring to the role.”

When discussing the balance between character development and screen time, Sahil underscores their symbiotic relationship, affirming, “Both are crucial. Without adequate screen time, it’s challenging to showcase a character’s growth. Character development and screen presence complement each other.” In his parting words to fans, Sahil extends an invitation, saying, “I urge my fans to tune in to Suhaagan. I promise to portray Samay with integrity and conviction.”