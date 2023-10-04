Television | Celebrities

I expect myself to be more polished and groomed as an actor with Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu: Amandeep Sidhu

Amandeep Sidhu the talented actress who is presently playing the lead in Star Bharat's Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyan aur Shartein Laagu gets into an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Oct,2023
Actress Amandeep Sidhu is happy to be back to entertain her fans. Though the actress carries huge disappointment over the quick closure of her earlier show Chashni, Amandeep is optimistic and wants to feel positive for her new show, Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu on Star Bharat.

Says Amandeep, “I am beyond happy about this show. Saubhagyavati Bhava is a cult show, and being a part of it now is a huge thing for me and my family.”

Talking about her role in it, Amandeep states, “Siya is a very sensitive, sensible and loveable person. She is the perfect wife you can imagine. She tries hard to keep her husband happy. She loves her husband very much. That is why whenever anything happens to her, she just lets it go as she is such a positive and lovable person.”

On her disappointment with her earlier show Chashni going off air soon, Amandeep explains, “I was definitely disappointed with Chashni. We never expected it to go off the air so soon. It was a great show for me as an actor. But it is okay, such is life. I am happy that I was part of the show. I am beyond happy as I played the character of a firefighter which I had dreamt about. It had quite a lot of layering. I now look forward to this show. In this show too, I am extremely hopeful as my character is very different.”

Ask her whether she got to think more about picking up her next role after Chashni’s disappointment, and she states, “After Chashni, I knew what I wanted as an actor. Chashni was a very big show for me. It was a Star Plus show. I had this thought in my mind that I had to choose wisely. When I bagged this show Saubhagyavati Bhava, I was happy. I will say that the show chose me. Playing Siya is very new for me. I am ready for this challenge.”

“This show has a huge cast. The storyline is amazing. The audience will see a totally modern culture. The execution of the show is very good. I hope that this show is loved by the audience,” she adds.

Her lead character of Siya in the show is something new for the actress. “I am learning a lot from this role of Siya. It feels like I am at school and learning. As an actor, I will be groomed with this role. People will know my acting capabilities when they see the diverse roles that I play. My expectation from this show and role is that I want to be more polished and groomed as an actor.”

On the response, Amandeep quips, “I am getting good feedback about me and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The way we are in scenes is getting liked. We are very comfortable with each other. He is a great actor. I enjoy working with Dheeraj. Karnvir Bohra is too good an actor. I have watched his past work and am excited to work with him.”

