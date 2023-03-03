Beautiful and gorgeous Aishwarya Khare who plays the role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has created a niche for herself in the Indian television industry, absolutely on merit and hard work. Recently, Bhagya Lakshmi completed 500 episodes and the entire team celebrated this huge achievement.

Thrilled about the same, Aishwarya said, “This is definitely an overwhelming feeling for us. It absolutely doesn’t feel like we’ve completed 500 episodes. Since the start, Lakshmi’s journey has been amazing, I don’t think I have ever played a character like this and worked so hard with all my love and enthusiasm before. I feel Lakshmi brings out the best in me. I would like to give the credit to my director Muzammil Desai sir. I have learnt a lot from him during the shoot of this show.”

Aishwarya feels blessed to be working with an amazing cast. She added, “The whole cast of the show is so good and so close to each other, that sometimes we forget that we are not a real family. Rohit, Aman, Smita ma’am, Munira, Maera, my creative team, and each member is so loving on the set, it’s surreal. Honestly, we are blessed to have the best team and the best audience that loves and supports us. We are looking forward to achieving many more milestones ahead!”

