I have been very consistent when it comes to working on my fitness: Avinesh Rekhi talks about his New Year plans

Actor Avinesh Rekhi who plays the lead Jeet in Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, will mostly have a working New Year, but will make the most of it to celebrate the moment with his family.

Says Avinesh, “I have no regrets, only memories from the year 2023. The first memory will be of me bagging this role in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di. It took us nearly a year to get an approval. Secondly, my cousin got married and came to India after a long time. He came from Germany. I met him after 10 years, that is a great memory for me of 2023.”

“As far as my growth is concerned, it has been consistent. This year, I started working on my fitness with a bang. I have been very consistent about it,” says Avinesh.

On his plans to welcome the New Year, the actor states, “I plan to welcome the New Year with my family as always. I don’t know whether I will get an off on the first day of the New Year. If I am not working, I will take them out, go to Gurudwara and spend time with them.”

“I wish happiness, good luck and good health for my family and friends. To my fans, I thank them for all the love I have got. I find ways to give the love back to them. I want to make them all happy by giving them good entertainment. I wish them good health and happiness,” he sends out his wishes.

Wishing all a very Happy New Year!!